Ander Herrera is wanted by Barcelona,

Sport (via the Mirror) write that the recently-crowned Europa League champions is being sounded out to replace Sergi Busquets, who isn’t getting any younger.

Still a vital cog in Barcelona’s midfield, Busquets left a big hole when his suspension caused him to miss the Blaugrana’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Juventus.

Herrera, for his part, has scored two goals and made seven assists in all competitions for the Red Devils, scoring a key goal against Chelsea in Premier League play.

The 27-year-old was once a shining light at Athletic Bilbao, but hasn’t manifested the desire to leave, though his current deal expires in 2018.

Elected as Manchester United’s Player of the Season, Herrera is slowly coming into his own at Old Trafford.



Will he want to leave now? He won’t find much competition among the Blaugrana, seeing as Andres Iniesta is getting older, Ivan Rakitic plays further forward and Andre Gomes has disappointed.