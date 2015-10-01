Could Milan sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma be on his way out of Milan?

The Catalans need a long-term solution in goal, with recent acquisition Marc-Andre’ Ter Stegen failing to impress after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Donnarumma, 17, has been nailed on as the starter at the San Siro since last season, and is now widely considered to be the country's most interesting goalkeeping prospect.

The Catalans’ director of sport is Ariedo Braida, a former employee at Milan.

The Rossoneri's young goalkeeper has long been the subject of interest from Juventus, too.

Though Donnarumma has rejected these advances, he is represented by Mino Raiola, and agent known for driving hard bargains, but very good deals for his clients.

While Barcelona offer the chance to compete for major silverware, the Rossoneri are in the midst of an uncertain takeover which keeps being postponed, and are currently being run on a shoestring budget.

