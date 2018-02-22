Barcelona target renews contract with Valencia
03 April at 15:25Ferran Torres, a striker for Valencia, has renewed his contract with the club until 2021.
The youngster born in 2000 has been a hot topic on the transfer market as the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown their interest in the player. However, Valencia cooled those rumours earlier today as they confirmed the contract renewal. Moreover, there is also a release clause included in the new contract, valued at €100m, which has to be considered a very high release clause.
Torres himself spoke about the renewal, declaring that he is 'really happy'.
“It’s wonderful, I’m really happy, it’s the club I’ve been at since I was seven, fighting all my life. I wasn’t expecting it and now it is time for me to repay that confidence to the gaffer, the coaching staff and the club, said Torres to the official website of Valencia earlier today.
