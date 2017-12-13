​Speaking to Cadena Cope, the defender’s uncle and agent Jair, claims that the Cules need to “sit down with Palmeiras” and try to sign him in January.

The Colombian has long been linked to the Catalans,

"Barcelona have officially confirmed to Palmeiras that the purchase option is maintained until July 2018," Jair Mina, uncle, and agent of the defender said to Cope.

"In order to sign him in January, Barcelona should sit down with Palmeiras and tell him they want to use the option."

The Catalan side needs replacements at the back, with Samuel Umtiti recently picking up an injury, while Javier Mascherano is getting on.

Despite his play, Thomas Vermaelen is also known to be injury-prone, too.

The Cules lead La Liga, but don’t have a very big squad, one which many fear would eventually grind the team to a halt.