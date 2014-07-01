Marco Verratti is set to extend his deal with PSG by another year,

The former Pescara man was linked to Barcelona this summer, even being photographed holding a copy of El Mundo Deportivo.

Whatever happened during the window seems to have been forgotten since, however,

The Italian international is now set to remain with the Ligue 1 leaders until 2022.

The playmaker, who was suspended and couldn’t play in Milan as Italy were knocked out of the World Cup playoffs, is set to earn €12 million a year. It would all but double, since he was earning between €6 and €7.4 million.

The 25-year-old has scored twice and made three assists between Ligue 1 and Champions League action so far this season.

Many believe that PSG signing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined €402m may have changed his mind, as his camp had made a number of references to his wanting to win silverware.