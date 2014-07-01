Barcelona target set to extend PSG deal
05 December at 12:30Marco Verratti is set to extend his deal with PSG by another year, according to the latest reports.
The former Pescara man was linked to Barcelona this summer, even being photographed holding a copy of El Mundo Deportivo.
Whatever happened during the window seems to have been forgotten since, however,
The Italian international is now set to remain with the Ligue 1 leaders until 2022.
The playmaker, who was suspended and couldn’t play in Milan as Italy were knocked out of the World Cup playoffs, is set to earn €12 million a year. It would all but double, since he was earning between €6 and €7.4 million.
The 25-year-old has scored twice and made three assists between Ligue 1 and Champions League action so far this season.
Many believe that PSG signing both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a combined €402m may have changed his mind, as his camp had made a number of references to his wanting to win silverware.
Go to comments