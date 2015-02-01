Barcelona target summer swoop for Bayern Munich full-back

According to Spanish sports newspaper AS, Barcelona have already earmarked Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba as someone they would like to bring to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window.



Reports suggest Barça technical secretary Roberto Fernández has asked president Josep Maria Bartomeu to find the money needed to sign the versatile Austrian come the end of the season.



The La Liga leaders are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, and it is understood they consider him to be a priority addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad. Key figures within the Blaugrana admire the fact he is equally comfortable playing in central defence or in midfield as well as his more natural position.



However, the Bavarian giants are loathed to lose one of their star players, who signed a new and improved five-year deal back in 2016. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated at time: “He’s essential to us and to the structure of the team.”



