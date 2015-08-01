Paulinho has been told that he needs to force his way

Though the Chinese Super League club has rejected any bids for the former Tottenham man and wants at least

40 million for him, Paulinho is being encouraged to seek a move elsewhere.

Antonio Carlos Silva, a former Coach at Sao Paulo, says that “Football players have short careers and Paulinho is almost 30 years old. He should start to plan for his future.

“Barcelona are a world-famous top club, he should go there to earn a reputation and enhance his influence.

“If he cares more about the salary, then perhaps staying in China is an option. But, whether he will stay or leave, Paulinho is still a great player with a fantastic personality.

“Wherever he goes, he will be grateful for everything that has led him to this point.”

Neymar, who has just left for PSG, is reported to have lobbied for the arrival of the 28-year-old.

The former Spurs man left the Premier League in 2015 for €14 million, but at 28, he wants to return to big-time football.