Christian Eriksen one of their top priorities this summer. The journal claims that the 25-year-old has been on the radar at the Camp Nou all season after some devastating displays for the North London side.

According to reports in The Mirror, Barcelona has made Tottenham Hotspur midfielderone of their top priorities this summer. The journal claims that the 25-year-old has been on the radar at the Camp Nou all season after some devastating displays for the North London side.

With tonight’s El Clasico match against Real Madrid a must win game for the Blaugrana after being dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus last week, the clubs hierarchy are already planning for next term and the Danish international is top of their list.



With coach Luis Enrique stepping down next month after the Copa del Rey final, it will be a summer of transition at the club and Eriksen is seen as the man who can supply the ammunition for Messi, Suarez and Neymar.



Having recently signed a new deal until 2020, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is aware that he still may have to sell to offset the costs of the new stadium and Eriksen may be one name he considers putting on the transfer list.