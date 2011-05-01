Barcelona tell AC Milan and Inter Deulofeu's price-tag
08 January at 20:25Gerard Deulofeu played for AC Milan last season but has since returned to Barcelona. He hasn't been playing much as the Blaugrana are ready to sell him since they just recently signed Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele is inching closer to a return. Can he return to the Serie A? Inter Milan have interest in him so does Roma and Napoli. Here is what Barcelona's Guillermo Amor had to say to BeIN Sports on the matter: " We have a lot of players, some are in our plans and some aren't. Deulofeu has to wait for his chance but we should know more on his future in the coming days".
According to Sportmediaset, Barcelona estimate him at around 15 million euros. They are ready to leave him go out on loan but with an obligation to buy. This could be a problem for some Italian teams. Inter for example have already had talks with his agent but they aren't ready to offer more than a loan with an option to buy. Napoli have interest but they have been working on the Verdi front where as Roma are still looking for a good replacement for Salah but it remains to be seen if they are ready to dish out 15 million euros for Deulofeu. Montella's Sevilla can be an option as well and so could AC Milan. The rossoneri are first working on selling players as they might try to sign someone towards the end of the transfer window. Deulofeu wants to find a new home as the World Cup approaches...
