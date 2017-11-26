Barcelona tell Colombian wonderkid he will be their first summer signing
26 November at 11:40Barcelona are already working to prepare the upcoming winter and summer transfer campaigns. No secret the Blaugrana are seeking for some defensive reinforcements and that Yerry Mina could be their first summer signing once the current campaign comes to an end.
According to the latest report of Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants have recently met the player and his agent as the club’s director of sport Robert Fernandez travelled to South America to hold transfer talks with the promising centre-back.
Mina is Barcelona’s summer transfer priority and Robert Fernandez has made it very clear that Barcelona want Yerry Mina to move to the Nou Camp at the beginning of next season.
According to the Catalan paper Mina has a few more offers to leave his club Palmeiras in the January transfer window. Bundesliga clubs would like to take him to Europe but the interest of Barcelona is very strong and the player is expected to wait until the end of the season in Europe to finally join Barcelona in the summer.
Go to comments