According to Mundo Deportivo , Barcelona are lining-up a stunning move for Real Madrid midfielderand are prepared to throw in a huge bonus to prevent the player from moving to Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of the fact that he would like to bring the 24-year-old Spanish international to Stamford Bridge this summer but he faces strong competition from Barca despite the animosity between themselves and Real Madrid.



The journal suggests that as a sweetener for the player, the Camp Nou giants are prepared to pay Isco a £17 million bonus spread over five years, to make the controversial switch. Last week, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda stated that Isco was in favour of a move to West London with two of his current team-mates, explaining that; “There are three Real Madrid players who have asked to leave at the end of the season. This is James Rodriguez, who could be a bargaining chip to get Hazard. Isco and Morata would like to go to Chelsea with Conte or go to Italy."