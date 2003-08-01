Barcelona has announced that former playing legend Ronaldinho has returned to the club in an ambassadorial role. The 36-year-old Brazilian, who spent five years at the Camp Nou from 2003-08, will also represent the clubs legends team and is believed to have been earmarked to help out at the famous Masia academy.



The player, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira made over 150 appearances for the Catalan giants scoring 70 goals and leading them to two La Liga titles and a Champions League.