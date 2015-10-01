Barcelona announced the signing of Ousmane Dembélé earlier this week. The Frenchman is set to become the heir to Neymar at the Camp Nou and is the second most expensive player ever given that the Blaugrana have signed him for € 150 million including add-ons.



Dembélé was ‘only’ € 72 million cheaper than his Brazilian predecessor but, ironically, the Frenchman’s move to the Camp Nou means PSG paid a fair price for Neymar.



The Brazilian ace in fact, is arguably among the best three players in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. The latter could have been the reason why Neymar has eventually decided to leave the Camp Nou.







Messi will always be the front-man of Barcelona and leaving Cataluña was the only thing Neymar could do if he wants to prove he has now become the best player in the world. So when we talk about Neymar we talk about a player who netted 105 goals and registered 80 assists in 186 games with Barcelona. During his four-year spell at the Camp Nou, the Catalans won eight trophies, including one Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.



Do not lose sight of the fact that Dembélé is another huge player and he will also become one of the best players in the world at the Camp Nou. He is five years younger than Neymar, he has an incredible pace and a stunning vision. No coincidence he registered 22 assists (and scored 10 goals) in 50 appearances with Borussia Dortmund.







​Dembélé will justify his price-tag, we’re sure about it. The point is, he has played one high profile campaign in his career as he joined Borussia Dortmund from Rennes for just € 15 million in summer 2016.



The French club had a 25% sell-on clause and Borussia Dormtund knew they could almost demand as much as they wanted as Barcelona were obliged to sign a top-class replacement for Neymar. This partially explains Dembélé’s high price-tag. The price Barcelona spent to sign him, however, is compared to much to what they got for Neymar. The Brazilian is a top class-star, one of the best three players in the world, possibly the best player on the planet right now. The Frenchman will prove that he is a top class star but, as of today, he has yet to do so and that’s why, if we had to compare the two deals, PSG have definitely made the better one.



Lorenzo Bettoni