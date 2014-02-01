Barcelona think €80m Liverpool star wants to join
28 July at 10:15Barcelona believe that Philippe Coutinho would leave Liverpool for the Camp Nou should they be able to agree a fee with the Anfield side this summer.
Barcelona believe that Philippe Coutinho wants a move to the Camp Nou, according to the latest reports from the United Kingdom. Liverpool are reported to have set an €80 million price for him.
Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol claims that “Barcelona think Coutinho would be willing to join them if [a] deal can be done amicably. No change in LFC position: Not for sale & happy at LFC.”
As the famed reporter confirms, the deal would need to be done “amicably”, something difficult since Liverpool have always opposed a move, even giving their 25-year-old star a new deal earlier last season.
Barcelona have been linked with Coutinho as a potential replacement for Neymar in case the latter joins PSG for a world-record €222 million.
There’s more: even if Neymar were to stay, many reports have indicated that he has lobbied (and he’s not the only one) for Coutinho to be signed.
Lionel Messi was in agreement of this back in April, when it was revealed that part of the squad wanted Coutinho, but others preferred Marco Verratti.
Barcelona think Coutinho would be willing to join them if deal can be done amicably. No change in LFC position: Not for sale & happy at LFC— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 27, 2017
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments