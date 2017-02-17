Barcelona three-man shortlist to replace Aleix Vidal revealed
18 February at 12:01Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle and the LaLiga side are considering some potential replacements for the Spanish right-back who had been failing to get regular game time under Luis Enrique before the terrible injury suffered last week.
According to AS.com, Barcelona are considering replacing the former Sevilla star with two right defenders already playing in Spain. Venezuelan right-back Roberto Rosales is one of the names included in the blaugrana’s agenda. The 28-year-old is contracted with Malaga until June 2019 and has one goal and two assists in 24 appearances with the LaLiga side so far this season.
The other name added to Barcelona summer shopping list is Juanfran, 28, who has six assists in 22 appearances with Deportivo La Coruna so far this season. His contract with the LaLiga side expires in June 2020.
Barcelona’s real priority for the summer, however, is known to be Valencia defensive star Joao Cancelo. Previous reports of Mundo Deportivo had claimed that the blaugrana have already reached an economic agreement with Valencia, although Chelsea are also in race to sign the Portugal International.
