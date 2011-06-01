Marquinhos.

Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona will challenge Manchester United for the services of Brazilian centre-back Don Balon writes that the Catalan giants want the Paris Saint-Germain star to replace the ageing Javier Mascherano this summer as the club look to radically shake-up their back-line.

The 32-year-old Argentine has had a wonderful career in for the Blaugrana since he joined in 2010 from Liverpool but regular omission’s from the squad due to injury this year has forced club chiefs to look for a replacement.



This news will be received with interest at Old Trafford with reports in the UK claiming that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho also has his eyes on the 23-year-old former Roma man and is ready to splash out around £50M to try to tempt the French side into releasing one of their star names.



Barcelona are yet to announce Luis Enrique’s successor but despite this, the club are already planning their summer transfer strategy.