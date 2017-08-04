Barcelona to include Arsenal and Liverpool target in Dybala swap deal
04 August at 11:20Barcelona are actively looking to replace Neymar with either Paulo Dybala, Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele. The blaugrana have just cashed in € 222 million and have almost an infinite budget to sign the heir of Neymar who will be unveiled in Paris today.
Although Coutinho and Dembele are reported to be the summer transfer priorities of Barcelona, the La Liga giants are also preparing an offer to sign Dybala.
According to Mundo Deportivo, La Joya could leave Turin for € 120 million but Barcelona want to lower the player’s transfer fee adding a couple of players in a possible swap deal.
Andre Gomes has recently been linked with a move to Juventus and Barcelona could decide to offer the Portuguese midfielder plus some cash.
Rafinha is also being linked with a move to Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder is reported to be a top transfer target of Arsenal and Liverpool as well but Barcelona would rather prefer him to join Juventus in exchange for Dybala.
According to our sources the Old Lady is not willing to let Dybala go at any price and as of today the blaugrana have yet to make an opening bid for Dybala.
