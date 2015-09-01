Philippe Coutinho.

Fake news may have appeared on Barcelona’s website last night regarding the arrival of Angel Di Maria but in an exclusive in Sunsport this morning, there seems nothing fake in the fact that the Catalan giants are to make one final attempt to land Liverpool midfielder

Having already had three offers turned down by the Merseysiders, the journal states that a final attempt of £136M will be tabled imminently in the hop to get the deal over the line. The 25-year-old Brazilian wants to make the move and has submitted an official transfer request to the club. Liverpool chiefs however, are ready to fight to the very end to keep hold of one of their big name stars as we enter the final week of the transfer window.



The final offer is broken down into several sections; the initial payment would be for £100M with a further £36M in add-ons to be sent at a later date. These extra amounts amount to £9M each time Barcelona qualify for the Champions League over the next four seasons.



Coutinho has not figured for the Anfield club this so far this season due to a back injury. The Reds are in action this evening in the second-leg of their Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim which they currently lead 2-1 on aggregate.