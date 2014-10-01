These are very intense days for every Barcelona fan out there with the blaugrana who will have to put down another great performance in Champions League next week as the Nou Camp hierarchy will need another great comeback after Juventus’ 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg.



Luis Enrique’s side are also almost out from the race to win the LaLiga title and the future of their star Lionel Messi is still a matter of worry for the club’s board as the Argentinean has yet to agree on a new deal with only 14 months left in his current contract.







Just to add more problems to an already complicated situation, one of the possible successors of Luis Enrique is set to snub a move to the Nou Camp and accept the offer of Argentina. Jorge Sampaoli (Messi’s favourite option, according to reports in Spain), will in fact be hired by Argentina national team with the FA that will pay the manager’s € 1.5 million release clause to make him return to South America, according to a report of Radio La Red.



​However, there are not only bad news for Barcelona fans as the club is said to have finally chosen the defender that will replace Dani Alves at the Nou Camp. Sport.es reports Bellerin is on Barcelona’s sights for the summer with the defender who has recently revealed to be happy about the ‘special’ interest of the Nou Camp hierarchy.

