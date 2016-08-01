Marco Verratti to the Camp Nou next season. According to

He’s another of the summer’s hot transfer names and Barcelona are determined to bring Italian midfielderto the Camp Nou next season. According to Fichajes.net , the Catalan giants are ready to sacrifice three of the current first-team squad to finance the move for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

The three players reportedly heading for the exit are French defender Jeremy Mathieu, Turkish midfielder Arda Turan and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes. The Blaugrana have already announced that they will have to sell to collect funds for their summer trading and the three players listed look set to be the first to leave.



Mathieu has been heavily criticised for some lacklustre performances this season, Arda Turan has failed to command a regular first-team spot and Gomes has been considered a huge flop since his big money arrival from Valencia last summer.



Verratti meanwhile, looks to have the pick of Europe’s elite clubs if he decides to leave the French capital. Barcelona will have to beat off competition from the likes of Chelsea and Juventus to land his signature.