Barcelona to pay release clause for Roma and Lazio target
25 April at 18:50Barcelona are determined to match the release clause of Betis Sevilla star Fabian Ruiz this summer, Mundo Deportivo claims. The La Liga giants are long time admirers of the Spanish starlet who has a contract running through 2023. The player’s release clause was increased from € 15 to € 30 million this past January but Barcelona are not reported to be scared by the transfer fee of the promising midfielder.
Barcelona, however, will have to sell a few players in order to rack up the money to complete the signing of Ruiz who is regarded as one of the possible heir of Andres Iniesta.
Roma and Lazio are also being linked with signing the 22-year-old but both Serie A sides will probably fail to match the player’s fee unless they sign some of their big stars.
Ruiz has two goals and six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
