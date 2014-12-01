Barcelona to scout Arsenal defender, who is already open to a move
06 March at 10:44Barcelona are serious in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin, reports from Spain indicate.
El Mundo Deportivo (via Le10Sport) report that Barcelona’s sporting director, Roberto Fernandez, travelled to London yesterday in anticipation of Arsenal’s midweek clash with Bayern Munich.
He will watch the Spaniard’s Champions League game in the company of colleague Urbano Ortega, with the eventual intention of negotiating with Arsenal.
Bellerin signed a new deal lately which will keep him at the Emirates until 2023.
This comes in the wake of a report by Plaza Deportiva, in which it was indicated that the Catalans were abandoning their pursuit for Valencia star Joao Cancelo.
Bellerin himself is claimed to want to leave the Emirates Stadium if Arsene Wenger goes, something which is appearing more and more likely after the North Londoners were humbled by Barcelona in the Champions League (5-1), and fell meekly to Liverpool in a 3-1 loss yesterday.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments