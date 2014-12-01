Barcelona are serious in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin, reports from Spain indicate.

He will watch the Spaniard’s Champions League game in the company of colleague Urbano Ortega, with the eventual intention of negotiating with Arsenal.

Bellerin signed a new deal lately which will keep him at the Emirates until 2023.

This comes in the wake of a report by Plaza Deportiva, in which it was indicated that the Catalans were abandoning their pursuit for Valencia star Joao Cancelo.

Bellerin himself is claimed to want to leave the Emirates Stadium