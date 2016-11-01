Barcelona have agreed a lucrative new contract with Turkish electrical giant Beko. The company are reportedly ready to give the Blaugrana €60M over three seasons, to sponsor the clubs training equipment.



Up until 2015, the Catalan giants refused to have a sponsor on their match kit but, all that changed when they signed a deal with Qatar Airways worth €70M a season. Most recently, Japanese industrial group Rakuten, who are the current shirt sponsors, agreed to pay €55M to have their name emblazoned on the front of the famous jersey.



The sponsorship will not end there either; with plans underway to restructure the Camp Nou by 2021, Barcelona are looking to do a deal with a company over naming rights to the new stadium.



All this coming at a time when the club are out of sight in the La Liga standings, from their bitter rivals Real Madrid, who are currently experiencing a mini-crisis.