Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea - live updates

68% of away sides to draw the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie 1-1 progress to the next round (23/34).



This will be the 14th meeting between these sides in the Champions League – only two fixtures have been played more often in the competition (Bayern v Real Madrid 18, Barcelona v Milan 15).



Six of the 13 previous meetings have ended in draws (46%) – of all fixtures to have been played at least 10 times, only Chelsea vs Liverpool has ended level more often (50% - 5/10).



Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League games against Barcelona (W2 D6), with their last four visits to Camp Nou ending level.



Chelsea have been shown four red cards in Champions League games against Barcelona, accounting for 33% of their total red cards in the competition (4/12).



Barcelona have only lost four of their 39 Champions League knockout games at home (W25 D10), with Liverpool the only English team to win there (2-1 in February 2007).



Chelsea have already won at Atletico Madrid this season – they could become only the third team to win away at two Spanish clubs in the same Champions League campaign after AC Milan (vs Barcelona and Deportivo in 2000-01) and Roma (vs Real Madrid and Valencia in 2002-03).