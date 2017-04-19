

We all know that Barcelona face an uphill task at the Camp Nou this evening and if Luis Enrique’s men take a look at the statistics at the man in the opposition goal, then Spanish journal As reports that there task may just have been made that little bit harder.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has only conceded three goals without reply once in European competition during his distinguished career and that was against Manchester United at the Stadio Delli Alpi back in the second group phase in 2002-03, that’s once in 147 matches – a phenomenal record.



Another statistic that is sure to send a shiver down the spine of Barcelona fans is the fact that the 38-year-old has kept 61 clean sheets in Europe which works out at 41.49 per cent of the games he’s appeared in.



Oh yes, just one more thing – Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has never scored against the great man but I guess all things have to end sometime…don’t they?