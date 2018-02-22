Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 38 La Liga games (W31 D7) and they could set a new record of consecutive unbeaten games for any team (39).



The Catalonian giant can equal the best unbeaten start of any team in La Liga history (31 - W24 D7), recorded by Real Sociedad in 1979/80 (32 – W17 D15).



Valencia have won two of their last four league visits to Camp Nou (L2), scoring seven goals in these four games.



Los Che have not lost any of their last nine league games (W8 D1), the second longest current unbeaten run in 2017/18, after Barcelona (W31 D7).



Valencia have kept a clean sheet in their last two La Liga away games - the last time they recorded three in a row in the competition was in November 2009.



Barcelona are the only La Liga team unbeaten after conceding the first goal of the game this season (W4 D5), earning 17 total points.



Lionel Messi has scored 29 goals in La Liga this season and he could be the first ever player to reach 30+ goals in seven different campaigns.