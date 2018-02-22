Barcelona: Valverde admits Messi injury fear

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Lionel Messi is not 100% fit after the International break that saw the Argentinean ace remain on the sidelines for both games against Italy and Spain.



The La Liga giants are due to face Sevilla tonight and the Spanish manager admitted the medical and technical staff must ‘take care’ of the Argentinean ahead of their meeting at the Sanchez Pizjuan.



“We are taking care of Messi just like Argentina did.”



“He has a physical problem and we must take care of him to avoid a muscle injury. That would be more serious and we must avoid it. A physical problem is not like a strain and we must avoid that.”



Although Messi is yet not 100% fit to play, Valverde has decided to include him in Barcelona squad for the game against Sevilla.

