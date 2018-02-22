Barcelona, Valverde: "Chelsea? Every game is important"

Barcelona are getting ready to face Malaga on Saturday in the Spainsh la Liga as Ernesto Valverde spoke to the press in his pre-game conference, here is what he had to say:



" Malaga? We played against Las Palmas and we couldn't beat them so every game is hard. They will give it their all so we are going to have to be very sharp. Chelsea? All games are important. It would be a mistake to think about Chelsea right now since we first have to play against Malaga. We have to take it one game at a time. Iniesta? He has been training on his own so it's too early to make an evaluation. We don't want to rush him back. Coutinho is able to play on the inside or the outside so we have options. Pique? He received a knock but we will have talks with him to see how he is doing. Neymar return? I have no idea where these rumors come from. As I've said, we are focused on our coming game and that's all that matters at this moment....".