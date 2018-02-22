Barcelona: Valverde claims VAR is needed
07 May at 16:30Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has given his backing to use Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the La Liga next season.
The Catalan club settled for a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday. The Spanish champions were forced to play the second half of the match with 10 men after Sergi Roberto was given the marching order.
Valverde joked that both Barcelona and Real would have still be playing the match if VAR was included.
“The sending-off of Sergi Roberto hurt us and I know him – I doubt he was going to hurt [Marcelo],” Valverde explained.
“Luckily we don’t have VAR yet, or we’d still be playing. Technology is going to be good for football, but it will take time to adjust, the important thing is that the games have rhythm, at the beginning it will be complicated, but there are plays that require it.”
“The referee did not know who benefited the most [from decisions], it will have to be seen on TV. It’s complicated to be a referee and we have to understand them, I come here as coach of Barca and I see everything in my favour.”
Go to comments