Barcelona: Valverde complains about La Liga fixture list
28 February at 17:55FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has recently been critical of the fixture list that the Catalan side has in the ongoing La Liga season.
Valverde's men are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga charts and are seven points ahead second-placed Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. They are in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League and are yet to face Chelsea in the second leg of the game at the Nou Camp itself.
Ahead of Barca's upcoming La Liga game though, the former Athletic Bilbao boss Valverde showed signs of being critical of their La Liga fixture list. In the press conference ahead of the game against Las Palmas, the Spaniard told reporters: "This round of games has not gone in our favor as we have a long trip with the game at 4pm on a Thursday and Atletico play today."
"They are three available against Atletico which are no more valuable than those against Las Palmas. There is no value in concentrating on Sunday's game if we do not win tomorrow."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
