Barcelona: Valverde confirms Messi availability for Roma clash

Barcelona star Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that Lionel Messi will be eligible to play against Roma in the opening leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League.



The Argentinean entered the pitch in the second half of yesterday’s away 2-2 draw against Sevilla and scored a late equalizer to secure Barcelona one point ahead of their home clash against Roma on Wednesday.



Talking to media at the end of the game, Valverde said: “Messi remained on the sidelines for the last two weeks, I started from the bench because he is not 100% fit and we wanted to avoid any complication for him. I am sure he will be eligible to play against Roma, let’s see how he will react but I think he will react well. Every team is different if Messi plays, it’s not only at Barcelona. I don’t want to make any reference with what has recently happened.”

