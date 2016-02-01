Barcelona, Valverde: "January market? We will first evaluate Umtiti..."

Barcelona have been great this season as they are first in the Spanish La Liga standings (with 36 points and they have an 8 point lead on Real Madrid) and in their UEFA Champions league group as well (where they have a 3 point lead over second placed Juve). Here is what Ernesto Valverde had to say to the press ahead of their upcoming UCL game against Sporting :



" January transfer market? Well we have time to think about it. We know that Samuel Umtiti's injury will keep him out for a little while even if he might be back by January. We will take our time and evaluate the situation. Yerri Mina? He is a good player but he is currently playing for another club. Yes it is true that we have an option to acquire him in January or in the summer but let's see. We are still too early as we want to take our time to evaluate everything correctly...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)