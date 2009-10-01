Barcelona: Valverde only one point away from Guardiola’s record

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in the history of Barcelona but new blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde can already beat one of his records.



The La Liga giants are set to face Espanyol in the Barcelona derby earlier today and a win or a draw would allow the La Liga giants to stretch their unbeaten run to 22 games, beating Pep Guardiola’s record of 21 games without defeats.



The Catalan manager achieved the record in the 2009/10 campaign, the best season in the history of Barcelona.



Only two clubs have a better unbeaten record than Guardiola at Barcelona at the moment: Real Madrid (24, 26 and 27) and Real Sociedad who did not lose for 32 successive games in the 1979/80 campaign.



​Barcelona are the runaway leaders of La Liga this season. They are enjoying an 11-point lead over second-placed Valencia and are 18 points ahead of their main rivals Real Madrid who sit 4th at the moment.

