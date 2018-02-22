Barcelona: Valverde provides Messi & Busquets injury updates ahead of Roma clash
03 April at 17:15Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde talked to media on the eve of the Champions League quarter final tie against Roma. Lionel Messi is in doubt due to a muscle hassle but the Spanish manager believes La Pulga will start from the first minute tomorrow.
“Messi is improving. He feels better compared to a few days ago”, Valverde said.
As for Busquets, who trained alongside the rest of the team yesterday Valverde said: “He is a vital player for us but I still don’t know how he will feel tomorrow. I wish he will play but I am still not sure.”
Roma managed to qualify for the quarter finals thanks to their win in aggregate against Shakhtar Donetsk in the previous stage of the competition. “Roma’s results are not surprising, they have plenty of quality and they are doing great, in Italy and in Champions League. We’ll need to have the right approach if we want to beat them tomorrow.”
Go to comments