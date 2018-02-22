Barcelona: Valverde reveals what’s the difference between Coutinho and Dembélé

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde talked to Spanish media after the La Liga giants’ 6-1 win against Girona.



Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho found the net of the goal at the Camp Nou yesterday night and the Spanish manager was full of praise for each one of his players.



“It’s hard to get used to what Messi does. We think we’ve seen everything but he always manages to surprise us somehow. He feels the responsibility of the team, he has personality and he likes to take responsibilities, that’s not easy”, Valverde said.



As for Dembélé and Coutinho, the Barcelona tactician revealed: “They can both help us a lot, we trust them both. Coutinho likes to play deep in the middle of the park, Dembélé is a wider footballer. He has been struggling with injuries and still needs time to settle in well but I think he is adapting well.”



“Both players can give us more options up front and tonight they did also help us at the back. When a player scores goals like Coutinho did it’s always a good news because it improves his self-confidence. Dembélé tried to score as well. We’ve just begun a crucial part of the season, we must help each other like we’re doing now.”

