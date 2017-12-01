Barcelona: Valverde reveals when Dembélé could return to action
01 December at 22:45Ernesto Valverde spoke to the press ahead of Barcelona's next game against Celta at the Camp Nou. Here is what he had to say (via Marca):
" Over the past few years Celta have been doing well against Barcelona. We have to be ready and press them high up the pitch. Schedule? Well every team has to play at certain hours it's normal. I don't put much into this. Deulofeu? Well to be an official starter here, you have to put up solid performances and great stats. It is the same for everyone, you have to keep on working hard. Dembele? It's going well for him, he is doing much better. Even so, we won't take risks as he isn't supposed to be back until after Christmas. Coutinho? I am only interested in my players and that's all. World Cup? Spain can do well, no one will want to face them. Paulinho? Every player has an important role within my team, it also depends on who we face. Rafinha? He is fine but he hasn't trained in a while. Objectives ? We want to do well in the competitions we are competing in. Messi? It has already been 8 years since he won his first Balon D'or, I don't remember where I was on that day...".
