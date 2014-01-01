Barcelona, Verratti is a top target as they are ready to make PSG an offer

PSG are coming off a brutal defeat to Barcelona as they had beaten Luis Enrique's club 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions league tie but failed to take advantage of this losing 6-1 in the return leg at the Camp Nou. Marco Verratti really impressed in the first meeting between these two clubs (in Paris) as his future has been in doubt. There have been a lot of talk concerning his future with PSG and many big clubs are interested in him including FC Barcelona.



According to Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are ready to dish out 70 million euros for Verratti. Ex-Barcelona legend Xavi had recently stated that the Italian playmaker was his heir at the Camp Nou. Iniesta had also said that Verratti would be welcome in his club.



PSG' director Kluivert did recently state that Verratti was not going to go anywhere but it will be interesting to see if a huge offer changes their mind come summer time. The player will also have a big say in the matter ...