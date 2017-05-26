Barcelona are definitely joining the race for PSG star Angel Di Maria.

Le Parisien write that Barcelona are very interested in the Argentine star, and want to make him a key cog of their midfield.

Despite his past as a Real Madrid player, Di Maria has been linked to Barcelona before, where he’d join his friends, Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

He’s already been rumoured to have sent his representatives to the Catalan club in the past few weeks.

The Argentine isn’t happy about a recent raid from the French tax police, as part of a sting in which he’s accused of having hidden over

5 million in tax havens.

Inter were recently reported to be ahead of everyone in the sweepstakes: the

The 29-year-old’s current salary is huge,