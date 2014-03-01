Barcelona VP full of praise for potential replacement of Luis Enrique

The Vice-President of Barcelona Jordi Mestre has talked to Premium Sport after the Champions League draw. The LaLiga giants have been drawn with Serie A table leaders Juventus. The first leg will be played on the 11th of April at the J Stadium whilst the return leg is going to take place at the Nou Camp on the 19th of April.



Juventus will try to take their revenge for the 2015 Champions League final which they lost against the blaugrana for 3-1. The incoming Champions League meeting will also be one of interest because Juventus’ boss Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with replacing departing Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.



“Allegri is an amazing coach but it is not time to chose our next manager yet”, Jordi Mestre said.



“It’s still too early to look for a new manager at the moment. The Juventus clash will be a very interesting one. They are an historic club, we are happy to meet Dani Alves again.”

