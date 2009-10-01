Barcelona vs Alaves: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Barcelona vs Alaves: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Alaves from the Camp Nou in Barcelona.



Barcelona defeated Alaves in the only Copa del Rey final the Basque team have played in their history (3-1 in May 2017).



​Alaves’ first ever away draw in top-flight history took place versus Barcelona (1-1 in 1931).



​Barcelona’s last home defeat in La Liga was against Alavés in September 2016 (W22 D4 since). The winning goal Ibai Gómez’s first as an Alavés player.



​Alavés come into this game after drawing their first La Liga game of the season (W6 L13) - they were previously the only team in the Top 5 European Leagues yet to draw a game this term.



​Barcelona are unbeaten n itheir last 27 games in La Liga (W24 D3), the best current streak of any team from the Top 5 European Leagues.



Indeed, Barça could equal their longest unbeaten start to a league campaign in their history (W17 D3); under Pep Guardiola in 2009/10 (W17 D4 L0).



​Alavés are the team who have conceded the most penalties in La Liga this season along with Real Sociedad (five each); Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, are the only side yet to concede one.



​Lionel Messi has provided at least one assist in each of his last five league appearances in La Liga (five assists). Only two players have provided one in six games in a row this century: Andrés Iniesta in 2013 and Dani Alves in 2011.



Luis Suarez has scored in each of his last seven league appearances (10 goals), and could become the first player to do so in eight games in a row in the Top 5 European Leagues this season.



Munir has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven league games (three goals and two assists).



Abelardo Fernández has lost his three games as a manager against Barcelona in La Liga, with his side scoring just once and conceding 14 goals in return.



