Barcelona vs Deportivo La Coruña: Comfirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our coverage of the La Liga fixture between FC Barcelona and Deportivo La Coruña from the Camp Nou. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Barcelona have lost just one of their last 14 La Liga matches against Deportivo (W9 D4), however that single defeat did come the last time the two sides met in the competition.



At the Camp Nou, Barcelona are unbeaten in 11 matches against Deportivo (W8 D3) with their last defeat coming back in October 2003 (0-2).



​Barcelona are the only team to have scored more than 200 goals against Deportivo in La Liga history (207).



​Barcelona have not lost any of their 22 La Liga games (W19 D3), the longest current unbeaten run in the competition.



The side from Galicia have only won one of their last 12 La Liga away games (D4 L7) -a 3-1 victory against Las Palmas in October.



​Lionel Messi has scored in eight of his last nine league games against Deportivo (13 goals),failing to score the last time the two sides met.



Messi has scored 49 goals for Barcelona in 2017 in all competitions, more than any other player across the top five European leagues.



Luis Suarez has scored six goals in his last three games against Deportivo in La Liga.

Adrian Lopez has been involved in Deportivo’s last three goals in La Liga (two goals and one assist). He has scored more goals in his eight appearances for Deportivo this season (three) than he managed last campaign for Villarreal (two in 15 apps).



Ernesto Valverde is unbeaten in his last five managerial games against Deportivo in La Liga (W3 D2), his last defeat came in January 2015 at Riazor (1-0).



