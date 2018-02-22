Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 1-1: Tops and Flops of the first half

A heated first half ended all square as Ronaldo equalised in the 15th minute after Suarez put the home side in front early on. Sergio Roberto was sent off after punching Marcelo late on, leaving Barcelona with only ten men to try and beat their rivals. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.



Tops



Suarez: Great finish on Roberto’s cross, putting the Catalan side in front. Also created a lot in the final third for Barcelona.



Kroos: Running the show for Real Madrid in the attacking phase, driving forward on several occasions, including the goal. Great cross to Benzema after a long run.



Flops



Umtiti: Forgot to mark Benzema on Ronaldo’s equaliser, leaving the Frenchman with tons of space to find the Portuguese star in the box.



Marcelo: Completely out of position on Barcelona’s opener, leaving the rest of the defenders with a lot of work to do. Well-worked goal by the home, though, must be said.