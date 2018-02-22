Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 2-2: Player Ratings

The El Clasico offered some great end-to-end football, as both sides really went for it. However, the game ended 2-2 as the guests came back from being down twice.



​Barcelona took the lead early through Suarez as the Real Madrid was stressed on a counter attack. The Uruguayan striker made no mistakes on Roberto’s cross, slotting it home. However, just five minutes later, Ronaldo equalised, finishing a well-worked moved created by himself, Kroos and Benzema.



The game then took an unexpected turn as Sergio Roberto punched Marcelo in the final minutes of the first half. The Spaniard received a justified red card, taking Barcelona down to ten men. However, the first half ended all square, 1-1.



Surprisingly enough, Barcelona managed to take quite a lot of control despite having a man sent off, creating several chances, only to see them saved by Navas. However, the goalkeeper was beaten by an exceptional Messi effort from outside the box, 2-1 to the home side.



Real Madrid then gained more possession but only managed to create a few half-chances, until Bale pounced from outside the box, curling it past Ter Stegen in goal with a wonderful effort.



The game ended 2-2, although it could’ve gone either way, with Marcelo deserving a penalty while Navas made a few fantastic saves.