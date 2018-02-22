Barcelona vs. Roma: Encouraging signs for Nainggolan, Cengiz recovery in doubt
02 April at 12:45Eusebio Di Francesco and his Roma players are hard at work today, with the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona just over 48 hours away. Indeed, the Giallorossi is awaiting news of whether some of his most important players will be fit in time to make the trip to Catalonia.
Luca Pellegrini responded well to this morning’s training session, despite having returned from international duty with a muscular problem which prevented him from taking part in the match with Bologna at the weekend. Radja Nainggolan also trained alongside the rest of his teammates for part of the session.
However, Rick Karsdorp is still working separately and is unlikely to return to action in the near future, while Cengiz Ünder is struggling to overcome an injury he picked up while fulfilling his international commitments with Turkey last week. As things stand, he is very unlikely to face Lionel Messi and the rest of La Blaugrana’s star-studded squad.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments