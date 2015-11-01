Barcelona are considering the return of a former academy product to bolster their midfield.

Ironically, rivals Real Madrid have also been linked to the 25-year-old, who has finally started to play a regular starting role this season.

The Spanish-Brazilian (whose brother, Rafinha, is still with the Catalans) has started 20 Bundesliga games this season, scoring three goals in the bargain.

Sold to Bayern in 2013 for €25 million, Thiago had never played a major role at Barcelona, despite flashing plenty of promise.

Sport claim that Barca’s director of sport, Robert Martinez , is very interested in signing him.

Carlo Ancelotti’s club won’t let him go, however, as Thiago now plays a key role with the Bundes side, playing a blinder against Arsenal recently.

(via Le10Sport) claim that they want former academy product Thiago Alcantara back.that Real were ready to nab Thiago back in February, but Manchester City are also rumoured to want him, Thiago having already worked under Pep Guardiola.