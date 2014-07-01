Spanish reports state that Barcelona will turn their attention to another Premier League star if they fail to close out a deal with Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian play-maker is top of Ernesto Valverde’s wanted list this summer but the Merseyside club are standing firm despite reports that Barca are willing to pay over £80M for the 25-year-old.





With their pursuit of PSG’s Marci Verratti also proving fruitless, Spanish portal Don Balon claims that the next player on the list after Coutinho is Arsenal’s German star Mesut Ozil. With only 12 months left on his current deal at The Emirates, Ozil looks set to remain but the Catalan’s are understood to be planning a £53M assault to try to tempt The Gunners to part with one of their star names.