Barcelona are interested in signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea,

The Chelsea full-back has an eye for goal and has come a long way since being an unsuccessful addition at Sunderland five years ago.

A strong presence on the wing at Fiorentina, he was named in the Premier League’s team of the year this season, and has also made his debut for Spain.

According to Goal, the Catalans want their former youth product to replace Gerard Pique, longish in the tooth at age 32. Yet Alonso isn’t really much of a centre-back.

Either way, Chelsea aren’t keen on letting their consistent performer go, and are ready to offer him a better deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge past 2021.

A prolific scorer (12 EPL goals over two seasons!), Alonso cost the Blues only

Where will the 27-year-old end up moving? Barcelona certainly don’t need a left-back, as they already have Jordi Alba there...

€ 23 million back in 2016.