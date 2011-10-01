​Barcelona want Andres Iniesta to retire at the club,

​Speaking to ESPN, Bartomeu told ESPN that “we want him to have a contract here for life.”

“He is Barca’s balance. He has Ronaldinho’s smile and Messi’s magic. We want to keep him forever”.

​Iniesta, 33, only started 13 La Liga games last season, his ageing legs playing a declining role as Barcelona look to find younger players to galvanise their squad.

​Iniesta himself said back in May that “

He is still a vital presence in the locker room, reports yesterday indicating that he was part of a group (the others being Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Luis



Suarez and Lionel Messi) to have told Neymar to make his mind up on his future, because his doubts over a move to PSG were “killing the group”.

my dream has always been to retire wearing these colours and I’ve no reason to change that. My heart and my head however, tell me to evaluate certain things before deciding”.