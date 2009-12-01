

Barcelona could be looking to make a change at the helm next summer and according to Spanish journal Don Balon , the Blaugrana have their eyes firmly set on the Premier League to find the successor to Luis Enrique.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a shock target for the Spanish giants and the 49-year-old German heads the list of possible replacements. Officials at the Camp Nou are impressed by Klopp’s work both at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool and are anxious to hold informal talks to see if there would be any possibility of bringing him to Catalunya.



His current employers will be alarmed by these latest reports as they go in search of their first league championship since 1990. Barcelona are also aware that to bring the ebullient German to the club would be very difficult. The same journal also states that Klopp’s counterpart across Stanley Park, Everton boss and former Barca captain Ronald Koeman, is thought to be the alternative should they find all roads to Anfield blocked.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler