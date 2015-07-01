Barcelona are reportedly interested in Riyad Mahrez, according to news from Spain.

The Catalans were interested last summer, but were turned down by Leicester City.

The Catalan paper claims that 35-40 million could be enough to sign the Leicester City star, who has scored 33 goals in all competitions and added 22 assists in his time at the King Power Stadium.

The idea is that Barcelona want someone to act as a foil for the MSN trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar, who are showing some signs of fatigue after another strong season. Playing on four fronts requires some players to ante up and help out.

The 26-year-old has scored 9 goals and provided four assists in all competitions this season.

(via Le10Sport) claim that the Algerian could be tempted to leave this summer after the Foxes’ poor season, which can still be redeemed by a good performance in the Champions League.